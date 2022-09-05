Heavy rains force closure of educational institutions 

Jayanth R. Bengaluru
September 05, 2022 21:24 IST

The heavy rains forced many schools and colleges to declare a holiday on Monday. Some have even shifted to online classes for the next one week, considering the weather forecast predicting heavy rains for the next few days.

Azim Premji University, located on the Bikkanahalli main road, Sarjapur, has cancelled classes owing to flooding in the hostel building and on the path to the university head office.

University authorities have advised students and staff members not to travel to the campus. “Weather conditions permitting, the classes will resume on Tuesday,” they said.

Government Kannada Primary school at Nanjappa Circle, Shanthinagar, also declared a holiday.

Niru Agarwal, trustee, Greenwood High International School located in Varthur, said: “The school was still open especially with today being Teachers’ Day. Thus, the commute was a big challenge owing to most roads being flooded. Many buses could not make it to the school on time and many students were sent back home early”.

She added that Teacher’s day celebrations were also curtailed to ensure that students could return home early. “The option of moving online has not been explored yet. However, the school will follow government directives on declaring holidays,” she mentioned.

