Bengaluru

Heavy rains flood homes, roads in Bengaluru

The heavy rain on Monday, August 1 night left parts of the city marooned and the control room of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) received complaints of two trees getting uprooted. The rainwater entered houses in many areas and the roads were flooded.

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), Bengaluru received 95.50 mm of rainfall between 7.15 pm and 11:30 pm. Speaking to The Hindu, a BBMP official said that a tree was uprooted in Chamarajpet, and fell on a parked auto, but there were no casualties while another two trees were uprooted in Basavanagudi and Mekhri circle.

"We have received complaints from Srirampura, Swami Vivekananda Nagar in Yelahanka, in North Bengaluru where water entered a few homes as drains overflowed," officials said.

Rain caused traffic jams in many parts, especially in the Central Business District (CBD) and key arterial roads. According to Bengaluru Traffic Police, traffic snarls were reported in Tumakuru Road, Mysuru road, Yeshwanthpur, Bannerghatta Road, Hosur road and Kanakapura Road.

