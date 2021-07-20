Heavy rains expected in the next few days

Heavy rains are likely to lash the city over the next couple of days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

C.S. Patil, Director, IMD, Bengaluru, said that the entire State is likely to experience rains till July 23. The rains have been attributed to the offshore trough that runs from Maharashtra coast to Karnataka coast.

With more rains forecast for the city, the maximum and minimum temperature will be 27 and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively.

On Monday, heavy rains lashed many parts of the city. However, no complaints of flooding or waterlogging were received by the eight control rooms of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

According to IMD, up to 5.30 p.m. on Monday, only trace rainfall was recorded at Kempegowda International Airport. Up to 8.30 p.m., 7.2 mm rains were recorded at HAL Airport and 7 mm in other parts of the city.

Mr. Patil said that while the entire state experienced widespread rainfall, the highest rainfall was received in districts in coastal and north-interior Karnataka. While Mulki in Dakshina Kannada district received 10 cm, Bheemarayanagudi in Yadgir district received 6 cm rains. Districts in south-interior Karnataka and Shivamogga district reported 8 cm rainfall.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert in Uttara Kannada, Udupi, and Dakshina Kannada districts on July 20 and orange alert on July 21, 22 and 23. Yellow alert has been issued for Shivamogga, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, and Hassan districts on July 21, 22, and orange on July 23. For Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag, Bidar, and Kalaburagi districts, a yellow alert has been issued on July 22 and 23, he added.