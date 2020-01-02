Heavy rains, encroachments led to breach of three lakes, states interim report

The three-member technical committee formed to probe the breach of Doddabidarakallu, Hosakerehalli and Hulimavu tanks, in its interim report, has indicated that heavy rain and encroachments are among the reasons for them breaching.

The report points to “a possible mischievous act of lowering the bund near the breach portion” that could have led to the erosion and subsequent flooding of the downstream area in the 145-acre Hulimavu lake. The report also stated that the rajakaluve downstream of north-eastern weir was narrowed owing to encroachments.

It said the breach of Doddabidarakallu lake could be owing to heavy rains, encroachment of the tank area near the flood discharge weir which “reduced the weir length and dumping of the debris in the downstream weir reducing the width of the rajakaluve”.

Similar reasons were responsible for the breaching of Hosakerehalli lake. “It was also informed that major tank improvement work was entrusted to a contractor in 2015 for one year and the work was not yet completed,” the report stated.

The three member committee was headed by B.R. Srinivasamurthy, retired professor, Indian Institute of Science, and had M.L. Madaiah, retired Chief Engineer, and H.R. Shantharajanna, Chief Engineer of Tumakuru Smart City Ltd., as its members. The Committee was formed after the High Court of Karnataka took note of the Hulimavu lake breach that occurred on November 24 which lead to the flooding of hundreds of properties. Five houses in Pushpagirinagar and several buildings, including a school, in Adarshnagar were flooded when Hosakerehalli lake bund breached on November 10. The breach in Doddabidarakallu lake took place in the early hours of October 10, inundating around 650 houses.