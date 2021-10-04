Heavy rains cause flooding of homes, uproot trees

Rajarajeshwarinagar, West zones most affected

Heavy rains lashed most parts of Bengaluru on October 3 evening, bringing down trees and flooding homes. Several roads were water logged, which affected vehicular movement.

Control rooms of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) received several complaints from citizens following heavy rains that were accompanied by thunder and lightning.

Complaints of rainwater entering homes were received from all zones, except Yelahanka and Bommanahalli. According to information provided by the BBMP central control room, a 10-foot-high wall belonging to HAL collapsed in Rameshnagar, coming under Mahadevapura zone. No one was injured.

Until 6 a.m. on October 4, four trees fell down in East zone and two in South zone. Complaints about rainwater entering homes were received from East zone (7 complaints), West (10), South (3), Rajarajeshwarinagar (15), Dasarahalli (5), and Mahadevapura (4).

BBMP sources said that rainwater was stagnant on many roads but fallen trees had been cleared.

Until 12 a.m. on October 4, highest rainfall of 98 mm was recorded at Jnana Bharati, 91 mm at Nagarbhavi, 90 mm at Hampi Nagar, 78 mm at Nandini Layout, 67.5 mm at Hegganahalli, 64.5 mm at Maruthi Mandir, 58.5 mm at V.V. Puram, 53.5 mm at Rajarajeshwarinagar, and 48.5 mm at Dayananda Nagar.

Indian Meteorological Department, Bengaluru, has forecast rain and/or thundershowers over the next two days.