Heavy rainfall impacts flight services at Bengaluru Airport

The Airport received 109 mm rainfall between 11.30 p.m to 4 a.m

Suchith Kidiyoor Bengaluru
September 05, 2022 10:33 IST

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: Sampath Kumar G.P.

Inclement weather conditions at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) disrupted several flight services. Six flights heading to Bengaluru from various destinations were diverted to Chennai Airport. The flights diverted include two international flights.

A spokesperson of the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the operator of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), said that two international flights, one Air France flight incoming from Paris and another Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt were also diverted to Chennai. Four domestic flights of Indigo and Go First coming from Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune were also diverted.

Poor weather conditions have resulted in delayed departures. A total of nine flights, including six international flights, were delayed. The spokesperson said that flights to Bangkok, Dubai, Kuala Lumpur, Amsterdam, Tokyo and Qatar were delayed for an average of 25 minutes. Three domestic flights to Pune and Ahmedabad were also delayed. 

The airport received 109 mm of rainfall between 11.30 p.m and 4.00 a.m. 

“Due to heavy rain and lightning, six flights were diverted to Chennai Airport. The poor weather conditions also impacted operations of nine flights that were scheduled to leave Bengaluru at midnight and early morning,” said the spokesperson.  

Air passengers complained about rainwater stagnating at vehicle parking areas outside the terminal.  

