Heavy rainfall brings Bengaluru to its knees; 52 areas and 142 houses flooded

Incessant rainfall throughout the day brought Bengaluru to its knees on Tuesday with several areas and roads flooded, causing inconvenience to the citizens.

According to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, the civic body, along with disaster management staff, cleared flooding in 102 houses. According to data shared by the BBMP, water entered 142 houses and 39 trees fell. The BBMP has cleared 26 trees. Flooding was reported from 52 areas in the city.

In Sri Sai Layout at Horamavu, water entered several houses. Neelufar Ahmad, whose house was flooded, told The Hindu: “Flooding has been recurring for the past three years. Despite the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister visiting the place and promising a solution, nothing has happened. If the rains continue, the situation will worsen. Many residents have moved outside.”

Kendriya Vihar, an apartment near Kogilu in Yelahanka zone, was flooded again. The water entered the premises of the apartment, flooding the basement, and the entrance.

Roads or rivulets?

A portion of plush Manyata Tech Park was flooded as IT employees and others using the road inside the park found it hard to navigate through the flooded stretch. While the intensity of the rains was not heavy, the showers that poured through the day since the early hours caused flooding.

Along Belagere Road, a school bus was stuck on the flooded road and children were screaming for help. The locals who saw them hired a tractor and rescued them. The bus was towed to a safer place and later the children were deboarded.

Many arterial and sub-arterial roads in Mahadevapura, Yelahanka, and East zones, including Mahatma Gandhi Road in Central Business District (CBD) area were flooded, as was most roads in North Bengaluru. This included parts of Kogilu, Bagalur, Ballari Road (Airport Road), Doddaballapur Road, Jakkur, Byatarayanapura. On Doddaballapur Road, the areas surrounding the Puttenahalli lake were flooded on both sides with motorists struggling to move through the water.

Traffic moved at a snail’s pace on all sides of Hebbal flyover throughout the day, especially during peak hours. Students, especially those who take public transport, struggled in the afternoon to get from their educational institutions to bus stops, some of which did not even have shelters. The visibility on the road had also slightly reduced.

Bellandur Lake Road that is riddled with potholes was flooded and motorists had halted for some time unable to navigate. The water was about four feet deep on the road. RGA Park Road was also flooded.

In front of Cubbon Park, a slab of a manhole opened resulting in overflowing of sewage. At Panathur railway underpass at S. Cross Road owing to severe flooding, a few vehicles were stuck as water entered the silencer tubes. The traffic was at a standstill for a few hours.