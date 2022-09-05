Heavy rainfall at Bengaluru airport impacts flight services

The airport receives 109 mm rainfall between 11.30 p.m and 4 a.m

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 05, 2022 20:10 IST

Inclement weather conditions at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) disrupted several flight services.

Six flights coming to Bengaluru were diverted to the Chennai airport.

A spokesperson of Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), operator of KIA, said that two international flights, an Air France one arriving from Paris and an Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt, were also diverted to Chennai.

Four domestic flights of Indigo and Go First from Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune were also diverted.

Poor weather conditions have resulted in delayed departures. A total of nine flights, including six international flights, were delayed.

The spokesperson said that flights to Bangkok, Dubai, Kuala Lumpur, Amsterdam, Tokyo, and Qatar were delayed for an average of 25 minutes. Three domestic flights to Pune and Ahmedabad were also delayed. 

The airport received 109 mm of rainfall between 11.30 p.m and 4 a.m. 

“Due to heavy rain and lightning, six flights were diverted to Chennai airport. The poor weather conditions also impacted operations of nine flights that were scheduled to leave Bengaluru at midnight and early morning,” said the spokesperson.  

Passengers complained about rainwater stagnating at the vehicle parking areas outside the terminal. A video of an inundated parking bay near the terminal area has gone viral.

Passengers also complained about flooding on roads leading to the airport, especially on the service road of Ballari Road, where the metro work is in progress.

On flooding of the parking areas, the spokesperson said: “Due to heavy rainfall, the water stagnated for some time. The drainage system is working well and water receded within a short time”.

