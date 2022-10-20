Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Bengaluru; roads flooded and vehicles damaged

Wall collapsed on parked vehicle at Sheshadripuram in Bengaluru on Thursday, October 20. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

A worker shifting goods from a waterlogged shop after heavy rain in Bengaluru on October 20. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A view of waterlogged 11th Cross Road in Bellandur in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Downpour on the night of October 19 in the city led to familiar scenes playing out: flooding in several areas and damage to properties, including vehicles. Several vehicles were damaged after a retaining wall of Namma Metro, near Mantri Mall at Seshadripuram, collapsed. Hours later, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) deployed a team to clear the debris.

Kishore Kumar, whose car was near the wall, said that his vehicle was completely damaged. After calling up various authorities for several hours, some officials removed the vehicles stuck under debris. “This shows that the quality of construction of the retaining wall was poor. My car is completely damaged and needs a lot of repair work,” he added.

Traffic affected on NH

The rain continued to affect the traffic flow on Bengaluru-Pune highway (NH48) after Hebbakka lake near Tumakuru district overflowed on Thursday. According to Tumakuru police, around 10 km of the stretch was affected starting from Kyathasandra toll.

ADVERTISEMENT

Flooding was also reported in Bellandur, Madiwala, Hosur Road, Silk Board junction, Bannerghatta Road, Malleswaram, R.T. Nagar, Koramangala, B.T.M. Layout, Shivajinagar, Outer Ring Road, Tumakuru Road, Mysuru Road, and the Central Business District. Commuters were stuck in traffic for more than 30 minutes in Central Business District areas. Outer Ring Road near Bellandur, various main roads in Mahadevapura and Sarjapura also witnessed traffic snarls.

The HAL Airport Traffic Police issued an advisory on the morning of October 20, asking motorists to avoid the road from Sakra Hospital to Bellandur Kodi due to waterlogging.

Vehicles washed away

Many vehicles in Shivajinagar were washed away. Those who had parked vehicles on the road side had to run after the vehicles to save them, and videos of the same went viral on social media.

The infamous Silk board junction was also flooded due to overflowing of Madiwala Lake. The basement of a bank in Silk Board junction was completely flooded, leading to the damage of the bank ATM, where money inside the machine has been lost due to water. An apartment near BTM Layout was also flooded, where more than 10 vehicles have been damaged according to residents.

Houses flooded

More than 300 families in HSR Layout, and Anugraha Layout in Kodichikkanahalli were affected after water entered their houses.

Independent houses and the basements of a few apartments in HSR Layout were flooded on Thursday morning after overnight rain. A park and a playground in HSR Layout were also flooded. Prathap Naryana, a resident of HSR Layout said, “This is the first time the playground attached with the park has been flooded after the rain. When we came for walking early in the morning, the whole park is full of rainwater.”

Anugraha Layout also witnessed similar conditions after rain. Many houses in the area were gushed with rain water on Thursday.

Road caves in

After the downpour on Wednesday, a road in Pattegarpalya near Vijayanagar caved-in, resulting in a sinkhole a few feet wide, causing traffic to pile up, until the hole was closed by BBMP. Officials said the heavy rain caused the sinkhole. “There were no other issues. We have immediately filled the hole so that there will be no traffic snarls on the stretch,” officials added on Thursday.

“With excessive rain, water carries soil particles to the lowest level, causing a cavity below the road surface. Now the sinkhole is filled with sand, boulders, wet mix macadam,” an official explained.

No untoward incidents were reported due to the sinkhole, said BBMP officials. In the last one month three such road cave in incidents have been reported in the city. Road cave-in was reported earlier in Kundalahalli, Kengeri, and Suranjan Das Road.