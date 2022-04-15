Heavy rain leaves trail of destruction

Heavy rain that lashed the city for hours on Thursday evening resulted in power failure, water logging on the road blocking traffic and uprooting of trees in many areas. Water also entered homes in several parts of the city, giving a sleepless night to residents. Roads turned into rivers in many parts.

People living in northern parts of the city were irked by disruptions in power supply for hours. People vented their ire on social media. Radhika, a resident of Yelahanka, said: “Power went off around 7.30 p.m. on Thursday after heavy rain. The supply was not restored even after four hours. It is very unfortunate that BESCOM is taking hours to restore power supply. It is affecting a lot of people who are working from home.”

Vinay Raj, a resident of Bagalgunte, complained that in his locality, power supply disrupted as it started raining but it was not restored even after hours. "If BESCOM can't manage to restore power supply for hours in the capital city, it is very hard to imagine the situation in other parts of the State."

Due to heavy rain, water logging was seen in central business district and others main roads. Motorists took shelter under overbridges and flyovers. The summer rain also exposed the poor state of roads in the city. Srikanth R., a motorist, said, "The BBMP is repairing Jayamahal Road. As the contractor has dug up the pedestrian paths for repair, rainwater stagnated on the road. It took more than an hour to cross Mekhri Circle from T.V. Tower."

BBMP officials said due to heavy rain, trees were uprooted in Hanumanthnagar, Chamrajpet, Lingarajpuram and other areas.