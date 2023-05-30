Heavy rain lashes parts of Bengaluru

May 30, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

Pre-monsoon rain accompanied with gusty winds lashed the city on Tuesday, May 30, disrupting lives. Several roads were inundated causing inconvenience to the commuters.

Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) D.K. Shivakumar directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to visit flood-prone areas following which executive engineers of the civic body are camping to address the issues. The Joint Commissioners of all the zones have been directed by the minister to closely monitor the situation.

Lingarajapuram underpass was inundated with knee-deep water, halting the traffic during the evening hours. The city has been witnessing rain since Tuesday afternoon. According to the BBMP control room, at least five trees uprooted and several branches were broken which were cleared by the forest department.

The commuters in the city were seen wading through water-logged roads. Traffic near R.T. Nagar was hit after water from the shoulder drain entered the road. Outer Ring Road near RMZ EcoSpace was waterlogged. A BBMP official said the situation in the city is under control and officials are on standby to deal with flood-like situations arising from rains.