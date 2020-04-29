Heavy rain lashes Bengaluru

Heavy rain, accompanied by wind, lashed the city early on Wednesday. According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), the city received an average of 45 mm rainfall since Tuesday midnight, with a few areas receiving more than 65 mm.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) control rooms were flooded with complaints from citizens. Trees came down in SBI Colony, Basaweshwarnagar, C.K. Acchhukattu, Jeevanbhima Nagar and Bagalagunte. Complaints of water logging were reported from parts of Jayanagar, Basawangudi, Murugesh Palya, Bagalagunte, Bommanahalli and Srinivasanagar.

The city will continue to receive rain over the next few days, said G.S. Srinivas Reddy from the KSNDMC. He also said that parts of south interior Karnataka including Ramanagara, Chikkaballapur and Mysuru would receive a good amount of rain in the next three to four days, adding that pre-monsoon showers were expected during this time of the year.