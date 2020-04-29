Bengaluru

Heavy rain lashes Bengaluru

Aftermath of the heavy rain that lashed Bengaluru city early on Wednesday

Aftermath of the heavy rain that lashed Bengaluru city early on Wednesday   | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

City sees an average of 45 mm rainfall since Tuesday midnight

Heavy rain, accompanied by wind, lashed the city early on Wednesday. According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), the city received an average of 45 mm rainfall since Tuesday midnight, with a few areas receiving more than 65 mm.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) control rooms were flooded with complaints from citizens. Trees came down in SBI Colony, Basaweshwarnagar, C.K. Acchhukattu, Jeevanbhima Nagar and Bagalagunte. Complaints of water logging were reported from parts of Jayanagar, Basawangudi, Murugesh Palya, Bagalagunte, Bommanahalli and Srinivasanagar.

The city will continue to receive rain over the next few days, said G.S. Srinivas Reddy from the KSNDMC. He also said that parts of south interior Karnataka including Ramanagara, Chikkaballapur and Mysuru would receive a good amount of rain in the next three to four days, adding that pre-monsoon showers were expected during this time of the year.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 29, 2020 12:31:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/heavy-rain-lashes-bengaluru/article31459973.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY