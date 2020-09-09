Heavy rain lashes Bengaluru overnight

Bengaluru

09 September 2020 11:41 IST

Over 16 different places in Bengaluru recorded more than 100 mm of rainfall.

The overnight rains that lashed many parts of Bengaluru, once again, exposed the poor civic infrastructure in the city. Storm water drains overflowed, houses were inundated and trees came down. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) control rooms received many complaints from aggrieved citizens.

According to information available, over 16 different places in the city recorded more than 100 mm of rainfall. Kushalnagar in East zone recorded the maximum at 136 mm, followed by Chokkasandra in Dasarahalli zone (132 mm), Yeshwanthpur in Rajarajeshwarinagar zone (129.5 mm), K.R. Puram in Mahadevapura zone (128.5 mm), Byatarayanapura in Yelahanka zone (125.5 mm), Vishwanath Nagenahalli in East zone (125 mm).

Streets flooded in Hennur after heavy rain. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain Advertising Advertising

Areas surrounding these places reported flooding and inundation. Many thoroughfares within Manyata Tech Park near Hebbal were flooded, after the drains linking the Rachenahalli, Nagawara and Hebbal lakes overflowed. Sai Layout in Hennur was also flooded, with nearly waist-high water stagnating on many roads here.

More than four cross roads in Telecom Layout, HBR 5th Block, were flooded and rainwater entered several homes here. According to a resident, this is because around 400 metres of the retaining wall of the storm water drain was yet to be constructed. Following heavy rains, the drain overflowed and flooded the roads, the resident said. Sheelavanthakere in Whitefield also overflowed and the road linking Borewell Road to Ramgondanahalli via the lake was flooded.

Outages in power supply and voltage fluctuations were other complaints following the heavy downpour.

BBMP Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad, in a tweet, said: “In view of the record rainfall of more than 100 mm in 15 wards, water logging in low-lying areas have been reported. BBMP has taken up relief measures. While officials are addressing the problems, citizens can also call the accompanying BBMP Control Room or their respective Zonal Control Rooms.”