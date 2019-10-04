Heavy rain in some areas, none in others

As rains lashed Bengaluru on Friday, the city, keeping true to the trend, is witnessing vast differences in rainfall patterns.

Take Thursday's rainfall, for example. According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre’s rainfall map, between 8.30 a.m. on Thursday and 8.30 a.m. on Friday ‘rather heavy’ (35.6 mm to 64.5 mm) rainfall was recorded in nine stations in the city. At the same time, nine other stations had no rainfall.

While HBR Layout, Kengeri, RR Nagar and Gottigere were among the places that received rather heavy rainfall, parts of Varthur, Bellandur and Kadugodi had no rainfall on Thursday.

As many as 51 stations received moderate rainfall (7.6 to 35.5 mm), 27 stations recorded light rain (2.5 to 7 mm) and three recorded very light rain (0.1 to 2.4 mm).

'Variability commonest feature'

G.S. Srinivas Reddy, Director, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), said weather is not distributed equally. Variability of rainfall is the ‘most common feature’, not just in Bengaluru but across Karnataka.

In cities like Bengaluru, urban pockets of heat also play a role. An earlier study conducted by the KSNDMC on rainfall variations between 2014 and 2016 showed how urban heat impacts monsoon intensity.

According to the study, north Bengaluru remains cooler due to the presence of public sector units and academic institutions, which have vast open spaces.

On the other hand, south and east Bengaluru, which have a large concentration of residential construction, IT hubs and little open spaces, see higher temperatures.

Monsoon to continue

The monsoon season is likely to extend well into the third week of October.

The weathermen have forecast the monsoon to continue for two more weeks. “Monsoon systems are still active in north India. Withdrawal has not taken place. Rains are likely to continue until the third week of October,” said Mr. Reddy. There is still no sign of the northeast monsoon though.

He said the continuation of rainfall is not going to ramp up figures of deficiency in rainfall in many districts. Between June and September, Karnataka received 23% excess rainfall. While coastal Karnataka had 22% excess rainfall, both south interior and north interior Karnataka had 23% excess rainfall.

Some of the highest departures from normal rainfall were seen in Belagavi (89% more rainfall), Mysuru (67% excess rainfall), and Haveri (52% more rainfall).

Deficit rainwall was reported from Kolar (20%), Yadgir (16%), and Vijayanagar (10%) districts, according to the IMD.

“The deficiency is usually calculated between June and September. But the present rains will definitely help agriculture in rain-deficient areas,” Mr. Reddy added.