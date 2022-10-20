Heavy rain batters Bengaluru, roads flooded and vehicles damaged, yellow alert continues

Several vehicles were damaged when the retaining wall of Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) collapsed following heavy overnight rains, in Bengaluru on October 19-20, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bengaluru received heavy rains on the night of October 19, lead to flooding in several areas in the city and also damage to properties, including vehicles.

Several vehicles were damaged after a retaining wall of Namma Metro, near Mantri Mall at Seshadripuram, collapsed.

Waterlogging was reported in Bellandur, Madiwala, Hosur Road, Silk Board junction, Bannerghatta Road, Malleswaram, R.T. Nagar, Koramangala, B.T.M. Layout, Shivajinagar, Outer Ring Road, Tumakuru Road, Mysuru Road, and the Central Business District.

Rain in Bengaluru and what the world sees Several parts of Bengaluru received heavy rain on October 19, 2022. The rain began in the evening. The damage could be seen the next morning on October 20, 2022. | Video Credit: The Hindu Bureau

BMRCL clears debris of retaining wall

Hours after the retaining wall and metal fencing collapsed at Seshadripuram, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) deployed a team to clear the debris.

Several vehicles were damaged when the wall collapsed.

Kishore Kumar, whose car was near the wall, said that his vehicle was completely damaged. After calling up various authorities for several hours, some officials removed the vehicles stuck under debris. “This shows that the quality of construction of the retaining wall was poor. My car is completely damaged and needs a lot of repair work,” he added.

Traffic advisory on road from Sakra Hospital to Bellandur Kodi

Following heavy rains and waterlogging on roads in Bengaluru, the HAL Airport Traffic Police issued an advisory on the morning of October 20.

The police told motorists to avoid the road from Sakra Hospital to Bellandur Kodi due to waterlogging. “Traffic advisory due to yesterday’s heavy rain the connective road from Sakra hospital to Bellandur Kodi is water logged, vehicles are not moving. Hence, commuters please be aware about this and avoid this route if possible,” traffic police tweeted.

Yellow alert in Bengaluru

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru and forecast that the city will continue to receive rain till October 23.

On October 19-20 night, the city received 60.5 mm of rainfall. From October 1 till October 20, the city received 311.5 mm of rainfall.

For the next 24 hours, IMD forecast a generally cloudy sky over Bengaluru. A few spells of rain or thundershowers are very likely. Maximum temperature is likely to be around 29 degree Celsius and the minimum around 19 degree Celsius.