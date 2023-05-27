HamberMenu
Heavy pre-monsoon rains escalate prices of vegetables and flowers in Bengaluru

According to the K.R Market Vegetable Traders Association, the prices will inevitably go up in the upcoming weeks as monsoons arrive. 

May 27, 2023 04:20 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

Shrushti Mahajan,Sangeetha Kestur
File picture of street vendors selling vegetables fruits and flowers, in Bengaluru

File picture of street vendors selling vegetables fruits and flowers, in Bengaluru | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

The pre-monsoon rains in the vegetable growing areas of Bengaluru have caused the prices of vegetables to shoot up by ₹5-30. As hailstorms also battered crops, the quality of vegetables has taken a hit, thereby leading to a supply crunch in the markets. The prices of flowers which are regularly bought have also gone up this week. 

The price of beans has gone up from ₹55-60 per kg to ₹70 in the last week, while the price of carrot has gone up from ₹60 to ₹87. Similarly, brinjal has jumped from ₹42 to ₹50, while the price of potatoes has increased by ₹10. Other vegetables like capsicum, beetroot, chillies and bitter gourd have also gone up by ₹10 per kg in the retail markets.  

However, retail vegetable sellers said that they could not reap any profits out of the increased prices. Chikkanna, a local vendor in N. R. Colony market said, “Prices in vegetables have increased a lot in the wholesale market and I have not made a profit in the last 10 days. Vegetables vendors are always at the receiving end of the rains indirectly.”  

Even at HOPCOMS, the prices of vegetables have seen an increase. Shakarappa Shadapad, a HOPCOMS vendor in Adugodi, informed that the price of brinjal was previously around ₹42 but now it has gone up by ₹8. Bitter gourd was previously ₹48 per kg but is now sold at ₹60. 

According to Sridhar of the K.R Market Vegetable Traders Association, the prices will inevitably go up in the upcoming weeks as monsoons arrive. 

Meanwhile, at the flower markets, the price of sevanthige has gone up from ₹120-160 to ₹200 per kg between last week and this week, while jasmine has shot up by ₹50 per kg and button roses has gone up to ₹200 per kg from ₹100.  

Consumers expressed their concern about the escalation of costs of such daily commodities. “Fibrous vegetables and leafy greens are used most in our household and prices have shot up due to rain. We usually do not buy vegetables online, but we have started buying them on online platforms as it is cheaper”, said Savitha Srikanth, a homemaker. 

Thanga Maruthi Prasad, another consumer, said, “Prices in vegetables and flowers have increased since the heavy rains and it affects us as we have budget constraints. So, we resort to buying in smaller quantities.” 

Karnataka / rains / fruit and vegetable / prices / weather / bengaluru

