Heavy police deployment in Bengaluru for night curfew enforcement

Night curfew starts tonight from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. till January 2 morning.

Heavy police deployment has been made in and around the city to enforce night curfew, which starts tonight from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. till January 2 morning.

Kamal Pant, City Police Commissioner, said that no permission has been given for any programme and people who are moving unnecessarily will be booked.

Public transport, goods vehicles carrying essentials and airport taxis are allowed, but anyone found violating night curfew guidelines will be booked under the Disaster Management Act, he warned.

Except medical stores, shops and commercial establishments should down their shutter by 11 p.m.

The police have been directed to set up nakabandi to check vehicles and people’s movements.

Patrolling has been intensified in sensitive areas and on main roads and flyovers.

Here is what’s allowed and not allowed

Except essential services, movement of people and vehicles has been prohibited from 11 p.m. of December 24 to 5 a.m. of January 2 every day.

Around 50% of employees of companies and factories who have night shifts are allowed. The employees should carry ID cards while venturing out during prohibitory orders.

Long distance transportation, including buses, trains and flights are allowed. Passengers can move during night curfew with valid tickets. Public transport such as autorickshaws and taxis to pick up passengers are allowed.

Private vehicles , public movement and unnecessary gathering are prohibited and anyone found violating this will be dealt with as per Disaster Management Act and Section 188 of IPC- Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant.