Hearzap app launched

Hearzap, a hearing aid provider launched their mobile application and six stores in Bengaluru, located at Indiranagar, Jayanagar, HSR Layout, Nagarbhavi, R.R. Nagar and Sadashivnagar recently. The inaugural ceremony was conducted at Jayanagar 5th Block.

Tejasavi Surya, MP, who was the chief guest, launched the Hearzap app and inaugurated the store. He also donated hearing instruments to children. Avinash Pawar CEO – WS Audiology India and Dr. M. Jayaram - President Indian Speech and Hearing Association, attended the event.

Dr. S. Raja, senior audiologist and founder of Hearzap, said, “There is an urgent need to identify and manage hearing problems at an early stage, and follow some healthy habits to primarily avoid hearing related issues.” According to researchers, it takes roughly 7-8 years for someone to take their first step towards hearing care from the onset of the problem, Dr. Raja said.