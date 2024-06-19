Heart re-transplant gives second chance of life for 32-year-old professional

A 32-year-old engineer, who underwent a heart transplant in 2016 at a private hospital in the city, battled recurrent heart failure, requiring frequent hospitalisation for seven years. He has not got a new lease of life following a complex re-transplantation of the heart in December, 2023.

Despite several complications, doctors at Aster Hospitals, where both his transplants were done, ensured his successful recovery.

Finding funds

The patient’s case is a story of resilience and endurance. In 2016, due to dilated cardiomyopathy and severe heart dysfunction, with irreversible damage to his heart and no hope for recovery from heart failure, the patient underwent a successful heart transplant. Despite financial constraints, his father and committed partner secured the necessary funds for the surgery, which took place in 2016 without any complications and the patient remained stable until 2020.

Despite facing a 75% survival rate prognosis, the patient and his partner remained determined. They married in 2018, embracing the obstacles of post-transplant life together. His wife was the pillar of support and strength throughout his recovery journey.

COVID-19

However, 2020 brought a new health issue. The patient contracted severe COVID-19, requiring intensive care. Fortunately, he made a full recovery with no lasting impediments. After overcoming these struggles, their joy multiplied with the birth of a baby girl. The patient’s journey continued to unfold in 2021.

Chest pain and backaches led to a new challenge for him with the arteries in his transplanted heart narrowing again. Apart from this, a follow-up echocardiogram in 2022 revealed severe biventricular dysfunction, necessitating a cardiac re-transplant.

First in Karnataka

Recognising the complexity of the case, a team of cardiologists led by Nagamalesh U.M. mobilised to perform the life-saving heart re-transplant surgery. This transformational procedure marked a first in Karnataka and the second in India, claimed the hospital.

“The patient underwent a complex re-transplantation in December 2023. While initial complications arose due to bleeding and rejection episodes, meticulous management with regular biopsies and close monitoring ensured a successful recovery. He has now completed six months of the second heart transplant with no further complications,” said Dr. Nagamalesh, Lead Consultant - Cardiology and Interventional Cardiologist at the hospital.