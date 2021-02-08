Healthcare delivery in India poised to undergo change, says President Kovind

Bengaluru

08 February 2021 00:22 IST

The pandemic has exposed the strengths and weaknesses in public and private healthcare centres, not just in India but the world over, said President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday. He said healthcare delivery in the country was poised to undergo a change on all stages — prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

He was speaking at the 23rd convocation of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), where he was chief guest. “No single entity in the healthcare sector can deliver results and achieve outcomes. The evolution of the sector calls for active involvement and participation of all the stakeholders and the use of innovation to bridge intent and execution,” Mr. Kovind said, adding that the pandemic had taught everyone to be better prepared for unforeseen public health crises.

“Although COVID-19 appears to be a one-of-its-kind health crisis, a section of scientists have warned that we should be prepared for similar challenges ahead,” he said. He also stressed the need to give more attention to public healthcare.

He highlighted the Union Budget’s focus on “health and well-being”, which it recognised as one of the six crucial pillars of ‘atma nirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). “The boosting of healthcare infrastructure in the country is being given strong emphasis. Effective utilisation of this national resource will be possible only with your active support and contribution,” he told the graduating students.

Mr. Kovind expressed joy on learning that 87 out of the 111 gold medals were bagged by women and said that he was happy that women were leading the country into the future in all fields, including the medical sciences. He also commended the doctors and paramedics who rose to the challenge of fighting COVID-19 at the risk of their own lives.

President’s praise

The efforts of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) to train healthcare professionals during the pandemic earned praise from the President. “I am glad to learn that this university trained over two lakh healthcare professionals, from doctors and nurses to administrators and hospital facility providers, to better respond to the outbreak,” Mr. Kovind said, adding that the campaign would have helped create a uniform response and provide quality care to patients who tested positive for COVID-19.