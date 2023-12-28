Health Minister writes to Bengaluru Police Commissioner; instructs to ensure compliance of COVID appropriate behaviour during New Year celebrations

December 28, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

State Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has instructed the Bengaluru Police Commissioner to ensure compliance with COVID-19 appropriate behaviour during New Year celebrations.

In a letter addressed to the Police Commissioner, Mr. Gundu Rao said awareness should be created among the public in this regard. All senior citizens and those with comorbidities and immunocompromised individuals should wear masks in crowded areas and closed spaces. As the new variant JN.1 is highly transmissible, people should maintain social distancing and use hand sanitisers to protect themselves, the Minister said in the letter.

“Of the 34 JN.1 cases detected so far, 20 are from Bengaluru, and over 80% of the active cases are from the city. Four of the nine deaths reported since December 15 are from Bengaluru,” the Minister said.

Who is to be tested

Meanwhile, Health Commissioner Randeep D. said that all symptomatic close contacts of positive patients will also be tested for COVID from now on.

Issuing guidelines following the Cabinet sub-committee’s recent meeting, the Commissioner said testing, “As a matter of precaution it is advised that along with the targeted testing norms issued earlier, all symptomatic close contacts should also be tested,” he said in a circular issued on Thursday, December 28.

With over 400 COVID patients being under home isolation and few admitted in general isolation wards in hospitals, the Commissioner said: “Henceforth, patients under home isolation and general ward admissions should be visited by doctors/paramedical staff from primary health centres, urban primary health centres, and Namma Clinics at least once to assess their medical condition and symptoms and suggest further steps for treatment. While Taluk Health Officers (THOs) should monitor this in their jurisdictional taluks, Zonal health officers should oversee in BBMP areas.”

“Besides, all those admitted in ICUs should be monitored through tele ICUs from State headquarters,” he said.

Death audit

“District death audit committees should meet as and when required and audit COVID deaths up to date. Similarly, the State death audit committee should audit COVID deaths and submit reports with recommendations from time to time to the Health Commissionerate,” he said.

He also directed all public hospitals in districts to establish dedicated COVID isolation wards. “As unnecessary exposure to CT is not desirable, the CT thorax scan should not be used as a screening test for COVID anymore,” he said.