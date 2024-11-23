 />

Health Minister calls upon Drugs Control officers to strictly enforce rules that prohibit over-the-counter sale of antibiotics

Published - November 23, 2024 10:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Saturday called upon drug control officers to strictly enforce rules prohibiting over-the-counter sale of antibiotics and other Schedule ‘H’ drugs.

Speaking at the silver jubilee celebrations of the All-India Drugs Control Officers’ Confederation (AIDCOC) held in the city on Saturday, the Minister said his department is working on measures to reduce antibiotic misuse by increasing awareness, improving infection control measures, and promoting best stewardship practices to curb the growing burden of resistant infections.

“Unfortunately, the pharma industry is not really focussing on developing new antibiotics. There is no new research as the industry is only focussed on profitable drugs. Our government is looking at how we can encourage pharma companies on new research. Besides, our doctors should also be encouraged on judicious use of antibiotics,” he said.

Citing the example of Kerala, the Minister said: “I have heard that over-the-counter sale of medicine is very difficult in Kerala because the system is more robust there and people are also more vigilant. There should be regular drives to check violation of rules and all efforts should be made to use technology in the enforcement”.

Drugs control officers from various States came together on a common platform at the AIDCOC that was held with the primary objective of promoting professional excellence and better co-ordination. 

The conference with the theme “Protecting Public Health: Enhancing Patient Safety through consumer centric Regulations,” included discussions on addressing critical issues in the pharmaceutical sector, including the need for consumer-centric regulations, innovative strategies to ensure patient safety, and combating the menace of spurious drugs.

Published - November 23, 2024 10:04 pm IST

