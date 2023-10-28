Health Department warns against using single-use water bottles in govt. meetings and functions

October 28, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

With single-use plastic water bottles still being used even in government functions, despite the ban, the Commissionerate of Health and Family Welfare has issued an order asking that they be strictly avoided in all functions and meetings across the State. The authorities have been instructed to instead arrange for common drinking water dispensing system.

The order applies to not only all government functions and official meetings but also to those held by boards and corporations, universities, and government-aided institutions.

In its circular, the Commissionerate said, “The State government has banned the use of single-use plastic packaged water bottles at all official meetings and events across the State, based on the recommendation by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). But, the order is not being followed by departments strictly.” It has warned against flouting the order.

India has banned the manufacture, distribution, stocking, sale, and use of several single-use plastic items. Some single-use plastic items such as carrybags and banners are regulated based on their thickness.

