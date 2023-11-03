Alexander Technique: Healing for both body and mind

November 03, 2023 10:29 am | Updated 10:32 am IST

“A strong back gives you confidence,” says Robin Simmons, talking about the inherent benefits of learning the Alexander Technique, “a mental discipline that teaches individuals how to let go of tension in the body and how to enable the body to move with ease and minimal effort,” as the Harvard Health Publishing website puts it.

Switzerland-based Robin, who is here in the city to conduct workshops on this technique, with his wife, Béatrice, has been teaching the technique since 1971. “I was introduced to it by a choreographer,” says Robin, who comes from an acting background. It made him feel dynamic and so much calmer, he remembers. “That is why I wanted to pursue it.”

His wife, Béatrice, on the other hand, got into it following a whiplash injury. “In a very short time, I was much better,” says Beatrice, who has been teaching the Alexander Technique and has led healing sessions based on Animist Tradition for over 35 years.

The duo, who will be offering group and individual workshops in Shoonya for the month of November, say that the technique has been around for nearly a century. Founded by Fredrick Matthias Alexander, an Australian-born actor and teacher, the technique helps people with their coordination, breathing and stress management. And yes, it is especially helpful for people struggling with pain.

“There is a medical aspect to the technique, but it is not therapy in a direct way,” says Robin, who thinks of it as more than therapy since once you teach a person the technique, they will be able to help themselves.

This could benefit dancers who often struggle with injuries, though musicians and horse riders are also likely to see immediate feedback as well, believes Robin. “It really is for anyone,” says Robin, who has even taught the Alexander Technique to children. “It is about employing your body in an optimal way.”

Robin and Béatrice Simmons will hold a series of workshops on the Alexander Technique in Shoonya all through October and November. To know more, email alexandertechniquebangalore@gmail.com