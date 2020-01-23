Heads of 10 BBMP panels elected unopposed

Chairpersons to 10 of the 12 standing committees in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) were elected unopposed on Thursday. The heads of two panels – Standing Committee for Accounts and Standing Committee for Horticulture – were not elected, as not all posts of members have been filled.

The term of the standing committees will be for just seven months. The elections to the panels were postponed thrice, and were finally held on January 18.

Among the 10 new chairpersons of the standing committees are two councillors, who recently jumped from Congress and Janata Dal (S) to the BJP, which is the ruling party in the BBMP council. That apart, one independent candidate – C.R. Lakshminarayan (Gundanna) – was elected as chairperson of the Standing Committee for Appeals. This is significant as the eight independent councillors supported the BJP, helping the party wrest control of the council from the JD(S)-Congress combine.

Mayor M. Goutham Kumar told reporters after the election process that chairpersons of two panels were not chosen as the number of members is less. The heads of the two panels will be elected after election of all 11 members in each committee, he said.