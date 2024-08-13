Head to a government nursery in Bengaluru to add to your greenery

If you are a tree lover looking to add more foliage to your home, drive to any of the government nurseries across the city and take your pick of tree saplings bagged and ready to be planted. These nurseries are full of wonderful native tree saplings, which are prime to take root, especially during the rains.

The saplings of differing species are priced according to their size and sold at subsidised rates since they are affiliated to the Forest Department.

The Hebbal Nursery has a huge range of saplings in differing sizes. Balakrishna BV, the official in-charge of the nursery says, “A number of people come from surrounding areas to pick up these young trees. Sales have picked up after we have been mentioned in the media.”

Chitra and her husband Varun who live on Bellary Road frequent the Hennur nursery. “We wanted to purchase six Indian almond saplings in 6x12 inch bags for the garden around our apartment block. They are easy to grow and maintain and this size has a better survival rate,“ says Chitra.

Varun, who was keen on Indian cork trees, said, ”Indian Cork trees grow to maturity and start flowering in a few years. I am in favour of planting our native, scented flowering-trees all over Bangalore, which make a floral carpet on the ground below when they fall.”

According to Balakrishna BV, “Many people are not only interested in exotic flowering trees, but also native fruit trees such as the nellikai (gooseberry). They come in 6x9 inch bags and cost less than the bigger 6x12 saplings. There is also a demand for the medicinal honge marra (Millettia pinnata), mango, Bangalore cherry, and the all-time favourite tabebuia.”

The tabebuia rosea, tabibuea argentea and tabebuia avellanedae are three exotic flowering trees which are native to large parts of South and Central America. They have brightened Bengaluru’s roads in the last decade as they were planted in the newer layouts that sprung up in the city. The Hebbal Nursery has all three varieties and if planted in open spaces or even on the pavement, their golden yellow, rose pink or magenta trumpet-shaped blooms can enhance any locality.

However, Yellappa Reddy, former secretary, Department of Ecology and Environment, Government of Karnataka says, “While it is commendable that private citizens want to plant trees, they also need to look beyond beautiful flowers and oxygen, and be mindful of their ecological services as well.”

Rows and rows of young healthy saplings stand in all the nurseries run by the Forest department, waiting to be bought and adopted. Sampige (magnolia champaca), nagalinga (cannonball tree), Indian mahogany, silver oak and teak, are among the many species available in the nursery.

“All government nurseries are open from 9am to 6pm every day, except for Sundays and on festivals,” explains Balakrishna, as his helpers load our car with a few tabebuia rosea and he makes out a receipt for our purchase. “Our prices are far cheaper than any regular nursery in the city, which will make any gardener happy.”

So if you have been thinking about planting a tree, this is the season to go out and get yourself a sapling.

For nursery details call 9480797297 (Hebbal), 9481990566 (Hennur), 9481990530 (KR Puram)