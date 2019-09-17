Head constable rescues pups from overflowing stormwater drain

The Madiwala police rescued a stray dog and her four pups from a overflowing drain on Monday.

It was raining heavily that day. Head Constable Shivashankar heard a dog whining. The sound was coming from the overflowing drain, he said. When he went to investigate, he saw the dog struggling to save her pups from being washed away.

Without a moment’s thought, he jumped into the drain and rescued the pups. He brought them to the station while their mother followed him.

“We cleaned the pubs, fed biscuits and milk to the mother, and kept them in a corner of the station,” said a police officer.

This act of kindness went viral on social media after a few persons recorded it on their mobile phones.

“We are familiar with the stray dog, as she lives near the station. We would often feed biscuits to her,” Mr. Shivashankar told The Hindu. Since Monday, the family has been living in the station under the care of police personnel.

“We are planning to hand over the pups to animal care volunteers, but until then, the station is their home,” said Mr. Shivashankar.