Bengaluru

Head constable overcomes COVID-19, receives hero’s welcome on return

Head constable Guruswamy receiving a grand reception on Saturday.

A head constable from Pulakeshi Nagar traffic police station, who was the first police official to contract COVID-19 and be hospitalised, is unlikely to forget the events of May 30. Not only was Guruswamy discharged from Victoria Hospital after eight days of treatment, but he got a hero’s welcome from his colleagues and top cops, including Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao.

The premises of the hospital was a scene of jubilation. Hundreds of police personnel cheered and clapped when the 35-year-old head constable walked out in his uniform, to the beats of the police band. The police had arranged a floral carpet, and passers-by stopped to take in the scene.

After he was greeted by Mr. Rao and senior police officers with a formal salute, he was driven to his family. “The head constable never expected such a welcome. This is a memorable moment for me, one that I will cherish for a lifetime,” said the visibly overwhelmed constable. “Such a gesture will boost the morale of our team and motivate them to work even more during this time,” said Mr. Rao.

The head constable had tested positive on May 20, after which he was hospitalised. “This is the first case of a city policeman who has recovered. This moment is special and needs to be remembered,” a senior police officer said.

Coronavirus
