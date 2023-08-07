HamberMenu
Head constable, law student found dead in separate incidents

August 07, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 37-year-old Head Constable was found dead at his house in BCC Layout in Chandra Layout on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Naveen Kumar. He was attached to the Vijayanagar traffic station and was living alone at a rented house.

According to the police, Naveen was supposed to get married this month and had even shopped for the event.

On Thursday, he returned home from work and did not go to work on Friday.

The incident came to light when his family tried to call him repeatedly but there was no response. The family called the house owner asking him to check and Naveen was found dead.

A probe is on to ascertain the exact reason, a police officer said.

In another incident, a 23-year-old law student was found dead at his house in Srigandhakavalu in Annapoorneshwarinagar on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Arya Kumar Nadda, a native of Himachal Pradesh. He was a third-year law student in a private college.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating .

(Those having distress or suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on 104 for help).

