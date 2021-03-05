Head constable dies in road accident

05 March 2021 05:11 IST

His motorcycle was allegedly knocked down by a bus

A 47-year-old head constable was killed on the spot after allegedly being knocked down by a BMTC bus on Magadi Road on Thursday.

The deceased, Ramachari, was attached to the city market police station. Around 1.45 p.m., he was heading home when the BMTC bus knocked down his motorcycle. Ramachari came under the wheel if the bus and was run over, police said.

Traffic was disrupted for some time when passers-by gathered at the spot. The Magadi Road traffic police rushed to the spot and cleared the traffic jam.

The Byadarahalli police have taken up a case and have seized the bus for further investigation.

Attack on PSI

In another incident, a sub-inspector sustained minor injuries after being attacked with a machete by a habitual offender in Robertsonpet in KGF on Wednesday night.

The accused, Gnanesh, is notorious for breaking into house and is named in over half-a-dozen criminal cases. Based on a tip off that Gnanesh was hiding in a house in Robertsonpet, Mahadevapura PSI Harinath Babu went with his team. Sensing trouble, Gnanesh attacked Babu, injuring his right hand. The injured Babu opened fire to stop Gnanesh from fleeing, but he managed to escape. Babu was shifted to a hospital, police said.