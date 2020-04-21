HDK questions shifting arrested to Ramanagaram jail

Taking exception to shifting 54 persons arrested for the violence at Padarayanapura to Ramanagaram district jail, former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy on Tuesday expressed fear of the virus spreading in the district.

He pointed out that Ramanagaram district was in the green zone. In the jail, 15 persons are in the same cell. Cooks and cleaning staff in the jail could contract the virus in case persons brought here are carriers, he argued.

“The decision lacks common sense. Government will be responsible if COVID 19 spreads in Ramanagar,” Mr Kumaraswamy said. Instead, he suggested, these arrested persons should have been kept in a government building or a hostel in Bengaluru with adequate security.