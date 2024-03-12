GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HCG Cancer Centre, organise ‘The Glow Walk’ Night Walkathon on the occasion of International Women’s Day

March 12, 2024 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
rior to the walk, participants engaged in pre-walk activities, including glow face painting, hair braiding, and a Tae Bo session. | Photo Credit: PAVAN_SHARATH

HCG Cancer Centre, Bengaluru, marked International Women’s Day with a walkathon titled ‘The Glow Walk’ Night Walkathon.

According to the release, the objective of the event was to promote awareness with an empowering message that women can confront the darkness and cancer without fear, with the help of HCG Cancer Care’s comprehensive and holistic treatment approach. The walkathon, garnered an impressive turnout of over 300 participants including cancer survivors, college students, working moms, senior citizens and women from various walks of life.

‘The Glow Walk’ night walkathon commenced from St. Joseph’s Ground at 8:30 p.m., passing Vittal Malaya Road and UB City Gate, and back to the starting point, covering a distance of 4 km. Participants donned vibrant glow accessories, adding a touch of luminance to the event as they walked through the streets of Bengaluru covering notable landmarks like Chinnaswamy Stadium and Vidhana Soudha.

Prior to the walk, participants engaged in pre-walk activities, including glow face painting, hair braiding, and a Tae Bo session. Following the walk, participants unwound and took part in a lucky draw where three winners were selected. These lucky winners are entitled to a free full-body screening at HCG Cancer Centre, Bangalore. This unique initiative offered the people of Bengaluru an opportunity to light up the streets of Bengaluru, said the release.

Manisha Kumar, Regional Chief Operating Officer Karnataka, Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd., said, “The Glow Walk night walkathon is a tribute to the strength and resilience of women, while advocating for fearless approach towards life. It’s an opportunity to empower women to prioritize their health and safety. We’re delighted to see such a large turnout for the walkathon.”

