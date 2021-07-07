HC wonders how BBMP claims to have implemented SWM rules sans formulating a plan

07 July 2021 01:00 IST

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday wondered how the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is claiming that it has implemented some of the mandate of Sold Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2016, when SWM plan is not yet prepared.

While observing that that prima facie there is hardly any implementation of the SWM Rules, 2016, the Court gave a last change to the State government, the BBMP, and the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to comply with various directions issued by the Court for implementing the SWM Rules.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj issued the directions while hearing a batch of PIL petitions filed since 2012 on city’s garbage problem.

Noticing that the 2016 Rules casts several responsibilities on the State government, the local authorities, the State and Central pollution control boards besides on several designated officers of the Government, the Bench indicated that it would examine how the each authority and officials have complied with the provisions of the Rules.

As petitioners have questioned the existence of SWM policy and strategy even though the Government has claimed that it had notified the policy in October 2020, the Bench said that it would hear the rival contention to examine whether a policy was notified by the Secretary, Urban Development Department as per Rule 11 of the SWM Rules, 2016.