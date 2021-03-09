HC wants list of notified parks in BBMP and BDA limits

09 March 2021 06:19 IST

Court gives direction to Karnataka government

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday directed the State government to submit a list of parks, playgrounds and open spaces notified under the Karnataka Parks, Playfields and Open Spaces (Preservation and Regulation) Act, 1985 within the jurisdiction of the Bruhat Banagalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA).

Also, the court directed the government to submit the list of parks notified under provisions of the Karnataka Government Parks (Preservation) Act, 1975.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S. Vishwajith Shetty issued the directions while hearing a PIL petition filed by the High Court Legal Services Committee seeking directions to improve and properly maintain all the existing public parks, playgrounds, gardens and recreation grounds.

The bench also directed the BDA to submit the list of parks in the private layouts under its jurisdiction while pointing out that details of parks, playgrounds and open spaces are essential to give directions to the authorities to maintain these properties properly, including cleanliness.