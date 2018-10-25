HC wants ‘concrete and substantial results’ from BBMP on cleanliness

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday said that it expects the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to come out with concrete and substantial results with regards to cleanliness in the city by October 31.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice S.G. Pandit made this order during the hearing of a PIL petition, filed by Narasimha Murthy and 10 other devotees of Amma Bhagwan temple, situated at No-1, 2nd cross, Domlur 2nd stage, complaining against BBMP’s action of placing a garbage tank/bin in front of the compound of the place of worship.

It has been pointed out in the petition that the BBMP installed garbage tank/bin in front of temple’s compound in March this year and the BBMP has failed to respond to the pleas of the temple authorities and the devotees to shift the bin to a nearby civic amenities site, as a garbage dump in front of the temple was affecting the devotees and the general public.

Further hearing on the petition has been adjourned till October 31.

Is Bengaluru clean?

Chief Justice Maheshwari, who is heading different benches monitoring the BBMP’s action to maintain roads in good condition by repairing potholes, maintenance of Stormwater Drains (SWD), and removal of illegal advertisement hoardings, banners, etc through different PIL petitions, had orally asked the BBMP counsel several times earlier whether the city is really clean.

A batch of PIL petitions, filed in 2012 when the city faced a huge problem in clearing garbage, is still pending final adjudication before the High Court, which had in regular intervals issued a series of directions for the BBMP and the State on solid waste management process.

Saturday special sitting

The bench will hold a special sitting on Saturday (October 27) to take up PILs related to potholes and SWD maintenance. The bench has decided to hold a hearing on Saturday to ensure that hearing of other litigations are not affected after noticing that monitoring BBMP’s actions of filling potholes and SWD maintenance was taking long hours of hearing on regular sitting days between Mondays and Fridays.