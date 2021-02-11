HC to hold special sitting to examine lake report

11 February 2021 07:28 IST

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday said that it will examine in detail the first report submitted by the CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) on restoration and rejuvenation of 210 lakes in the city by earmarking one hour to the issue twice a week beginning next week.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum said that it would go through the Phase I report on every lake, starting with a report on restoration plans for Kamakshipalya, Arehalli and Thavarakere lakes.

The report, titled ‘Assessment status of the lakes and need for rejuvenation’, undertaken by the NEERI for BBMP as per directions of the High Court, dealt with issues of encroachment, quality of water, long-term and short-term measures for rejuvenation and maintenance of lakes.

