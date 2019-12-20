HC to hear pleas against prohibitory orders in city

The Karnataka High Court on Friday will hear PIL petitions questioning the legality of imposition of prohibitory orders from December 19 to 21 in Bengaluru in view of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
When advocates representing petitioners, Rajeev Gowda, Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, and others requested a Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Pradeep Singh Yerur, for early hearing of their petitions, the Bench said the petitions would be listed for hearing on Friday.
