HC terms uncovering of Shiva statue on Begur lake’s artificial island ‘shocking’

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday termed as ‘shocking’ the incident of removal of the cover of a statue of Lord Shiva, installed on an artificial island constructed inside Begur lake by the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), by a group of persons in violation of the court’s 2019 orders.

It directed the the Police Commissioner to examine the allegations made about violation of the court’s order as narrated in a statement filed before the court by the Environment Support Group (ESG).

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice M. Nagaprasanna issued the direction while hearing PIL petitions through which the court is monitoring steps take to restore and rejuvenate lakes.

“If what has been stated in the memo is true then the practice of defying the court’s order must be deprecated by all...,” the Bench observed while directing the Police Commissioner to post police personnel to keep vigil of the lake area where the statue is installed.

It was alleged in the statement, quoting social media posts by certain persons, that a group of persons unveiled the statue by removing the cover and put several saffron-coloured flags on the island and made several allegations, including communal allegations, against Leo Saldanha of Environment Support Group, who had approached the High Court on encroachment of lakes, specifically on illegality on construction of artificial islands in Begur lake.

It was also alleged in the statement that the BBMP has violated the court’s earlier orders by unveiling or permitting unveiling of the statue and allowing planting of saffron coloured flags. The ESG and Mr. Saldanha have alleged that those indulged in defying court’s order have undermined the authority of the court.

However, counsel for the BBMP told the court that the officers had on Wednesday morning covered the statue again and removed the flags from the island.

Meanwhile, the Bench made it clear that it has been considering the issue of lake restoration and rejuvenation, and legality of construction of artificial island by the BBMP, and no religious issue was involved in the petitions. In 2019, it had restrained the BBMP from going ahead with further work on artificial island and the statue.

While orally observing that the government cannot be silent when persons defy the court’s order, the Bench directed the Police Commissioner to submit an action taken report on the allegations made in the statement filed by the ESG. It adjourned further hearing till August 18.