HC tells State to look into shortage of crematoriums

At present, seven of 13 crematoriums in Bengaluru have been designated for cremation of persons who die of COVID-19

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday directed the State government to look into the issue of designating only seven of the 13 crematoriums in Bengaluru for cremation of persons who died of COVID-19, leading to relatives of the deceased waiting for hours in queues.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar issued the direction after it was pointed out that staff attached to these seven crematoriums are forced to work for 16-18 hours a day and there is possibility of breakdown of electric furnaces due to overloading.

The capacity of the electric crematorium at Summanahalli is 16 bodies per day, but 25 bodies of COVID-19 victims were being cremated, advocate Clifton D’Rozario pointed out to the bench while appearing for the All India Central Council for Trade Unions.

Meanwhile, the bench asked the government to look into the shortage of burial grounds, including for Christians, in cities like Bengaluru and Mysuru apart from trying to use other electric crematoriums for COVID-19 victims in Bengaluru.

The bench also asked the State government to ensure that COVID-19 victims and their relatives are treated with dignity as per guidelines issued last year based on the court’s directions.