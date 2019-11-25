HC stays blacklisting of civil contractor by BBMP

The Karnataka High Court on Monday stayed an order of the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) blacklisting a Class-1 contractor R. Chandrappa and cancelling his registration in relation to cases of irregularities and misappropriation of funds in executing civil works in three wards of Malleswaram, Gandhinagar and Rajarajeshwarinagar divisions during 2008-11.

Justice S. Sunil Dutt Yadav passed the interim order on a petition filed by Mr. Chandrappa, who has questioned the legality of BBMP’s November 14, 2019 order of cancelling his registration and inclusion of his name in the blacklist. Mr. Chandrappa is one of the 32 civil contractors blacklisted by the BBMP.

Contending that filling of a charge sheet against him, among others, in the criminal cases related of these wards cannot be a basis to cancel registration and blacklisting as trial is pending, the petitioner claimed that the BBMP passed the order without considering his detailed replies submitted in February 2017 to the show cause notice issued to him in November 2016.

It was also contended in the petition that the order was passed, nearly five years after initiation of proceedings, without giving him an opportunity of personal hearing to defend himself.