HC seeks status of probe into fire at air show

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the police to file a status report on the investigation into the fire in the parking area of Air Show 2019 that damaged several vehicles of visitors, at Yelahanka Air Force Station on February 23, 2019.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar issued the direction while hearing a petition, filed last year by G.B. Athri, a retired wing commander and another resident of Bengaluru, seeking a judicial inquiry into the incident.