HC seeks State’s response on plea for liquor ban on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday asked the State government to inform the court about the action initiated on a representation which is seeking a ban on sale of liquor on December 31, 2017 and January 1, 2018 mainly to prevent crimes — particularly against women and motor vehicle accidents under the influence of alcohol — during New Year celebrations. Observing that the State has to take a sensible view as the issue involved is related to law and order as certain untoward incidents had taken place during earlier New Year celebrations in the city, a Division Bench comprising acting Chief Justice H.G. Ramesh and Justice P.S. Dinesh Kumar adjourned to Friday further hearing on a PIL petition filed by N. Nagesh, general secretary, JD(U) Bengaluru city unit.

It was pointed out in the petition that the petitioner had submitted a representation to the Chief Minister, the State Police Chief, and others on November 4, 2017, seeking ban on sale of liquor on the eve of New Year and on the New Year day to avoid unforeseen incidents under the influence of alcohol.

The petitioner pointed out that the city’s reputation was damaged as instances like molestation and misbehaving with women were reported in the city during the celebrations on previous occasion. The petitioner also complained that rash and negligent driving and noise pollution under the influence of alcohol have become common in the guise of New Year celebrations.

It was clarified to the court by the petitioner’s counsel that he has filed the PIL in his individual capacity and not filed by the political party of which he is an office-bearer.