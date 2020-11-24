HC seeks DGCA’s view on metro line near Jakkur aerodrome

24 November 2020 06:17 IST

Court wants to know whether the project breaches rules related to restriction on construction around airstrips

The Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to inform the court whether the alignment of the metro line near the aerodrome of the Government Flying Training Institute at Jakkur breaches the rules related to restriction on construction around airstrips.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi issued the direction during the hearing of a PIL petition filed by Ajoy Kumar Patil, a city-based advocate.

The DGCA, if necessary, can conduct a survey to find out whether the proposed metro line would violate provisions of the Ministry of Civil Aviation (Height Restrictions for Safeguarding of Aircraft Operations) Rules, the bench said.

The bench issued the direction after the counsel for the DGCA contended that the authority to grant permission for metro work near Jakkur aerodrome, as per the rules, vests with the State government as Jakkur aerodrome is under the purview of the State government and not the DGCA.

The court on September 29 had passed an interim order retraining the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) not to commence work on elevated structures until further orders.

Court seeks details

Earlier, counsel for the BMRCL had told the bench that the corporation has requested the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to clarify whether the metro rail alignment conforms to the prescribed norms.

The bench directed the AAI to submit the extract of specifications related to Jakkur aerodrome from the book containing particulars of all the airstrips in the country.

It was contended in the petition that the stretch of metro rail near Air Force Station (AFS) Yelahanka has been designed as per the aircraft norms but the elevated structure near Jakkur aerodrome has been designed contrary to the same norms.

Pointing out that construction of an elevated structure contrary to the norms would render the aerodrome unusable for aircraft operation, the petitioner has alleged that such a scenario would help the government to divert the entire lung space for real estate and other purposes.

Further hearing adjourned till December 22.