HC seeks details of OC applications since 2018

Was hearing petition, filed in 2015, questioning BBMP for not processing an application

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the commissioner of Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to submit by April-end details about the number of applications seeking Occupancy Certificates (OC) since January 1, 2018, and the number of OCs granted and number of applications pending or rejected in all 198 wards of the city.

Justice S.N. Satyanarayana issued the direction during the hearing of a petition, filed in 2015, by M/s Sri Nakoda Constructions Ltd. complaining that the BBMP has not processed an application filed by the company for grant of OC for a 32-floor apartment complex built on survey number 52 of Hulimavu village in Beguru.

The company claimed to have invested over ₹100 crore in the project and built the apartments as per the plan sanctioned by the BBMP, and the delay in grant of OC is adversely impacting both the company as well as purchasers of the flats.

The court cautioned the BBMP commissioner and the Joint Director, Town Planning (South Division) that criminal proceedings would be initiated against them if any incorrect information is provided on the number of applications received for grant of OC.

In the morning session, the court ordered issue of a non-bailable warrant against the BBMP commissioner and Joint Director, Town Planning as they did not appear in court as per the order of March 29 to explain the reason for undue delay on consideration of the application filed by the company.

However, in the afternoon session, the court recalled the warrant as the commissioner turned up and informed the court that he was engaged in duties related to the general election.

The company had also questioned the notice issued by the tahsildar (Bangalore South) alleging that the apartment complex was built by encroaching on land owned by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), and a letter written by the Assistant Commissioner (Bangalore South) asking the Stamps and Registration Department not to register the flats in the complex.

Interestingly, the court found inconsistency in the two survey reports of 2015 and 2016, as one says there was encroachment of a lake at 24 different places, and another says the petitioner-company had encroached land belonging to the BDA, which on March 27, 2019 told the court that there was no encroachment of its land by the company.

The court also noticed that no specific reason was forthcoming from the BBMP from the past three years on the application filed by the company seeking OC till March 22, 2019 when the BBMP cited some reasons for not processing the application.