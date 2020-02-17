HC seeks details of applications for construction of new buildings

The Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to submit details of the number of applications received for grant of sanction for construction of new buildings from January 1, 2019 to January 31, 2020.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar issued the direction while observing that the BBMP is consistent in not adhering to laws on scientific disposal of municipal solid waste, is unable to give proper data on waste generated every day, and is unable to estimate the increase in generation of municipal waste due to new buildings in the coming years.

The bench had already indicated in its earlier order that it would order stopping of grant of permission for constructing new buildings if the BBMP is unable to put in place the necessary infrastructure for processing waste as per the law. The bench was hearing PIL petitions complaining about the city’s garbage problem.

As there were inconsistencies in the facts and figures given by the BBMP on the data of waste generated, dumped in landfills, validity of consent given by Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) for some of the waste processing units, the bench directed the BBMP to file another report.

The bench also directed the government whether it has framed solid waste policy and strategy for the entire State as per the Solid Waste (SW) Rules, 2016 while asking the BBMP whether it has framed SW plan based on the State’s policy.

While adjourning hearing till March 3, the bench made it clear that its orders should not be construed to mean that the waste processing units established and dumping of waste at landfills by the BBMP without the authorisation from the KSPCB, are permitted by the court.