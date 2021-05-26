HC rider on new BDA law

26 May 2021 09:52 IST

The amendment pertains to regularising illegal constructions

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday said that any action on regularisation of illegal constructions on land owned by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) as per an amendment made to the BDA Act last year, would be subject to the final orders on PIL petitions challenging the legality of the amendments.

The court also directed the government to inform all the concerned, connected with the actions to be taken based on the BDA (Amendment) Act, 2020, about the pendency of the proceedings before the High Court on validity of the Act.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the interim order on the two petitions, one filed by city-based advocate K.B. Vijayakumar and another by Vijayan Menon.

According to one of the petitions, the BDA (Amendment) Act, 2020 ‘detrimentally affects the residents of Bengaluru’ as the new law incentivises land-grabbers to illegally occupy government land as the said illegal occupation would eventually be legalised and regularised.