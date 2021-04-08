HC restrains two educational institutes from felling trees

08 April 2021 08:06 IST

They were levelling parts of a bio-park in BU

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday restrained the Inter-University Centre for Yogic Sciences (IUCYS) and Kalaburagi-based Central University of Karnataka (CUK) from felling trees and levelling the plots allotted to them in a bio-park.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the interim order on a PIL petition filed by K.B. Vijayakumar, a city-based advocate.

The bench passed the interim order by assessing the nature of work undertaken in land allotted to the two institutes based on photographs produced by the petitioner.

The petitioner had questioned the allotment of 15 acres to IUCYS and 10 acres to CUK within the bio-park maintained by Bangalore University while contending that the condition not to disturb the botanical park was meaningless as several trees were required to be felled for construction of buildings for these two institutes.

The petitioner has sought a direction to the government and the BU to allot other plots to these institutions.