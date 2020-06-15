HC restrains BBMP from going ahead with tender on conservation reserve

The Karnataka High Court on Monday restrained the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) from taking further steps on a short-term tender to carry out certain works related to Puttenahalli Lake Bird Conservation Reserve (PLBCR).

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Nataraj Rangaswamy passed the interim order on a PIL petition filed by Yelahanka Puttenahalli Lake and Boards Conservation Trust.

The bench passed the interim order as the government sought time to respond to the court’s query of whether the conservation reserve could have been handed over to the BBMP when a notification issued under the Wildlife (Protection) Act is in force.

As BBMP was not represented by any advocate, the bench observed that it would take a serious view if the same is repeated at next hearing on June 30.

The trust had questioned the legality of handing over the conservation area to the BBMP in November 2019 and subsequent developments.