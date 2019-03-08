HC pulls up government for delay in finalising advertisement by-law

The Karnataka High Court on Friday pulled up the State government for failing to finalise the Outdoor Signage and Public Messaging By-law 2018 over the past two months citing various reasons despite grant of sufficient time for examination of the draft proposal submitted by the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

A division bench comprising acting Chief Justice L. Narayana Swamy and Justice S. Sujatha also cautioned that it may have to summon the officials concerned for an explanation for the prolonged delay.

The bench told Advocate-General Udaya Holla that ‘it was not fair on the part of the State government to prolong the process of finalising the by-law’ while pointing out that the government should have finalised the by-law by this time as the court had granted ample time for deliberations and finalisation.

Observing that the government may, after a few days, come up with the excuse of the election code of conduct, the bench said that it does not appreciate the excuses cited by the government for finalising the by-law as the reasons cited indicates that the government ‘is not serious in finalising the by-law’.

Mr. Holla admitted that the government has taken more time than that was given to the court, but pointed out that issues related to provisions on levy of GST on advertisement tax is one of the subjects that is taking time for deliberations as GST is a new law.

To this, the acting Chief Justice said that the government could always take the help of officers from the GST department for clarifications and finalise the by-law.

On a request by the A-G, the bench adjourned till March 15 the hearing on PIL petitions, through which the court is monitoring the actions of the BBMP and other authorities to check the menace of illegal hoardings, banners, poster, buntings.

Meanwhile, the BBMP has filed an application seeking the court’s permission to put up posters and publicity materials with regard to the campaign on voting for the ensuing elections to Parliament as per the directions of the Election Commission of India. The bench said that it will hear the application on the next date of hearing.