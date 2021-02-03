HC permits petitioner to amend plea against new BBMP Act

03 February 2021 07:53 IST

Instead of entire Act, petitioner to challenge specific provisions

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday allowed a petitioner to amend his PIL petition to challenge specific provisions of the newly-enacted Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike Act, 2020 after pointing out that there was no sufficient ground in the petition to challenge the entire Act.

Pointing out that the counsel for the petitioner could not point out the constitutional provision to substantiate his contention that the new Act is illegal, the court permitted the petitioner’s counsel to amend the prayers in the petition to challenge the specific provisions of the new law instead of the entire Act.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum passed the order while hearing the petition filed by Mallikarjun S., a resident of Sadashivanagar in Bengaluru.

Though, in the petition, certain provisions were challenged on various grounds, the petitioner had sought a declaration that the BBMP Act, 2020 is contrary to the Constitution for not obtaining assent from the President.